Sharon Lynne “Shari” Jones, age 68, of Cadiz passed away Sunday, April 11, 2021 in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, PA surrounded by her loving family.

Born June 12, 1952 in Steubenville she was a daughter of the late Dean and Pauline Mercer Arbaugh. She graduated from Jewett High School in 1970 and was a dietary aide at Harrison Community Hospital in Cadiz for 42 years.

Shari was a member of the St James Lutheran Church in Jewett and the Fraternal Order of the Eagles in Cadiz where she had served as a past president and past madam chaplain. Always enjoying the outdoors, Shari rode horses in her younger years, and then as she got older she switched to riding ATV’s with her family and friends. She also enjoyed collecting figurines for around her patio garden.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 20 years, Randal “Randy” Jones on December 28, 2006 and a step daughter Traci Hostettler.

Surviving are her daughter Brittani Jones of the home; her companion of the past 8 years, John Patterson of Deersville; a step daughter Vicki Hostettler; step granddaughters Kaitlin and Kelli Hostettler; sisters Marsha (John) Coulson of Cadiz and Deanna (Gary) Glaser of Magnolia and six step great grandchildren.