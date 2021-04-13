Mark Anthony Greer, 61, of Cadiz, passed away, Sunday, April 11, 2021 at the Meadows of Cadiz after a battle with cancer. He was born July 22, 1959 in Wheeling, West Virginia a son of the late Jack Lee and Dorothea L. Cline Greer.

Mark was a steel fabricator and a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

Surviving are his daughter, Zatina (Christopher Ray) Horton of Tuscon, Arizona; a brother Brian L. (Susan) Greer of Cocoa, Florida; 2 sisters: Mandy J. (Jeff) Kellaway of Powhatan, Virginia and Stacey A. Greer of Cadiz; his girlfriend, Shelly “Tilly” Howes of Cadiz; nieces and nephews: Melea Maybach, Justin Kellaway, Rachel Greer, Ryan Greer, Darin Abel and Arabeth Abel and 6 great nieces.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, April 16 from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. at Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz with Rev. Pete Tuchek officiating. Burial will follow at Holly Memorial Gardens, Pleasant Grove, Ohio. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required.

The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland-barr.com.