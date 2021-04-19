Jeffrey T. Dowdle, 79, of Rural Adena passed away April 17, 2021 at UPMC Passavant Hospital in Pittsburgh Pennsylvania.

Jeff was born near Bloomingdale, Ohio on May 24, 1941 to Issac and Tresa Koons Dowdle who preceded him in death along with a brother, David.

Jeff worked in many different jobs before joining the Ohio Operating Engineers Local 18 form which he retired.

He loved playing the piano and listening to his idol Jerry Lee Lewis who he got the great pleasure of seeing in concert a few years ago.

Jeff loved spending time with is family and wood working. He made beautiful things and hand carved a lot of them.

Jeff is survived by his wife, Nancy R. Pitts Dowdle of almost 58 years having married her on July 12, 1963. They enjoyed many happy, loving years together. He will be so sadly missed by all who knew him.

Also surviving are his children: Tresa Cunningham and her husband Martin of Rural Adena, Ginger Sowers of Jacksonville, Florida, Jeffrey C. Dowdle of Wintersville and Melanie Dowdle of New Philadephia, Ohio. His grandchildren: Samantha, Michael, Sabrina, Lacy and Lynze and great grandchildren: Clayton, Ryan, Aiden, Charlotte, Theo and Alex. His brothers: Ivan Dowdle of Port Clinton, Gary Dowdle of Jewett and Wayne Dowdle of Jewett and his sisters: Nancy Wingard and Marjorie Wrisk both of Arizona.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family is being assisted by Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio.

The family asks that you write down a remembrance of Jeff in lieu of flowers.

