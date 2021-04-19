Scott Allen Moreland, 57, of Cadiz, died Friday, April 16, 2021 at his home. He was born August 10, 1963 in Dennison, Ohio a son of the late Herbert and Clara “Edith” Tedrow Moreland.

Scott was an active member of the First Church of Christ in Cadiz where he served as a Deacon, served communion mediation to shut-ins and many outreach ministries. He was employed as a 911 dispatcher for Tuscarawas County. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force with five years of service attaining the rank of Sergeant. He was a dedicated husband and father. He was a dedicated member of the community who loved and helped everyone in his path. His presence and smile will be missed by all.

He is survived by his wife Virginia Unterzuber Moreland; a daughter, Janelle (Dustyn) Moore; two sons: Jacob (Stacy) Modra of Mt. Vernon, Ohio and Tyler Moreland of Cadiz; a grandson on the way, Jerott Myles; two brothers: James Moreland of Webster Springs, West Virginia and Dale Moreland of Norfolk, Virginia; two sisters: Donna Merryman of Hopedale and Sally Moreland of Scio; a niece, Cherie (Ron) Merryman and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.

A graveside service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio.

