Faye McAfee, 92, of Hopedale, died Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Gables Care Center in Hopedale, Ohio. She was born September 1, 1928 in Wayne Township, Jefferson County, Ohio a daughter of the late David and Lola Wagner White.

She worked as a waitress for 32 years and was Methodist by faith. An excellent piano player all her life with her father, sister and brother then husband in a family band. They brought joy to so many people for many years.

She was preceded in death in addition to her parents; by her husband, George McAfee, Jr.; a son, Chuck McAfee; a son-in-law, Gale Tipton; a brother Dean and 3 sisters: Mick, Dot and Francis.

Surviving are a son, George (Carol) “Smoke” McAfee; 2 daughters: Donna Tipton and Darlene (Ralph) Christy all of Hopedale; 8 Grandchildren; 16 Great Grandchildren; a daughter-in-law, Diane McAfee of Weirton; a brother, Don White of Germano; and 2 sisters: Ginger Howell and Joanne McAfee both of Jewett, Ohio.

Calling hours will be Monday, April 19 from 4-8 at Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz where her funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Dorman Mader officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, Hopedale, Ohio. Facial coverings and social distancing will be observed.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Harrison County Cancer Crusaders, 226 Charleston Street, Cadiz, Ohio 43907

