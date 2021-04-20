Phillip M. Yeager, age 72, of Bowerston, Ohio, died Sunday evening, April 18, 2021 in the Community Hospice Truman House at New Philadelphia following a brief illness.

He was born February 18, 1949 in Wheeling, West Virginia and was the son of the late Carl C. and Betty Curry Yeager. His wife, Martha Ann Byrd Yeager, whom he married March 6, 1971, preceded him in death on December 24, 2015.

He retired from Consolidation Coal Company (CONSOL Energy) in 2015 where he worked as an underground coal miner for 30-plus years. Phillip was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who served in Vietnam, and was awarded the Bronze Star for meritorious service in a combat zone. He was an enthusiastic outdoorsman who was fond of fishing and hunting. He was a devoted father, grandfather, and brother who will be missed by his family.

He is survived by a son, Robert M. (Carrie) Yeager of New Philadelphia, OH, three grandsons, Andrew Yeager and his fiancée Christy Davis of Canton, OH, Lukas Yeager and Caleb Yeager, both of New Philadelphia, two brothers, Perry (Cindy) Yeager of Tuscarawas, OH and Randy Yeager of Massillon, OH, and two sisters Mrs. Bonnie (Roger) Logsdon of New Rumley, OH Mrs. Debbie (Tom) Leggett of New Hagerstown, OH.

No formal funeral services are scheduled, but the family will observe a private visitation at the Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home in Sherrodsville prior to cremation. Contributions in Phillip’s memory may be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Avenue S.W. New Philadelphia, OH 44663. To leave an online condolence message please visit the funeral home website.