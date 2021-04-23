Richard Glenn Woodburn, 68, of Jewett passed away Thursday, April 22, 2021 at Valley Hospice Center North, Steubenville, Ohio. He was born September 20, 1952 in Steubenville, Ohio a son of the late Dempsey and Virginia Barcroft Woodburn.

He was a dozer operator working in reclamation.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Joseph Woodburn; a step-brother Edward Gifford and a nephew, Charles Gifford.

Surviving are his wife of 48 years, Kathern Kellar Woodburn; two daughters: Brenda (William) Beckett of Jewett and Melissa (Adam) Yakubowski of Mason, Ohio; four grandchildren: James, Olivia, Justin and Emma; and a sister, Wanda Hall of St. Clairsville, Ohio.

Per his request, a private service will be held at the convenience of the family. The family is being assisted by Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio.

