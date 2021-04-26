Harry Kiggins, 85, of Cadiz, died Monday, April 26, 2021 at the Community Hospice Truman House in New Philadelphia, Ohio. He was born February 12, 1936 in Dillonvale, Ohio a son of the late Harry Clyde and Viola Ross Kiggins.

Harry was a member of the First Church of Christ. He attended Adena High School and served his country proudly in the U.S. Navy where he was in the Mediterranean Sea aboard the USS Coral Sea for two years and his shore duty was in Boston, Massachusetts for two years. He retired from Y&O Coal Company when the mine closed and went to work for Harrison County as Grounds Keeper of the Harrison County Fairgrounds and he retired from there.

He met and married the love of his life, Connie (Waller) Kiggins in 1964. They shared 56 years together raising their children and enjoying his love for riding Harley’s which he did right to the age of 82.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Garble; and two special nieces: Carol and Diana Garble, and nephew, John G. Garble.

Along with his wife; he is survived by his son, Todd (Donna) Kiggins of Monroe, North Carolina; a daughter, Tracie Mullins of Bloomingdale; Grandchildren: Dustin Kiggins, Sara (Dakota Sweeney) Winland, Mikayla Winland, Dillon (Kayla) Mullins, and Miranda Mullins; Great Grandchildren: Abel and Novah Sweeney; Malik, Malachi, Ellis and Khloe Mullins; and his son-in-law, Michael (Rebecca) Winland.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, April 28 from 4-7 at Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz where funeral service will be held on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. with Paul Giffin officiating. Burial will follow at Cadiz Union Cemetery with full military honors provided by the U.S. Navy and the Cadiz American Legion. Facial coverings and social distancing will be observed.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for memorial contributions to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.