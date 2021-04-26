Darlene Revelle Lucas, 87, of Salvisa, Kentucky, formerly a longtime resident of Conotton, Ohio, passed away at her home on Saturday, April 24, 2021. Born November 1, 1933 in Harrison County’s Monroe Township near Conotton, she was a daughter of the late Joseph A. Johnston and Beatrice (Cecil) Johnston Baker.

Darlene was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker who will be deeply missed by her surviving family which includes her son, Roger (Jean) Lucas with whom she had resided; stepchildren, Teresa (William) West and Craig (Tammy) Lucas; a grandson, 2 great-grandchildren, 6 step grandchildren, and 8 step great-grandchildren; brother, Harry (Shelley) Johnston; sisters, Janet Bente and Patsy Fucello; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John A. Lucas; child siblings, Betty Marie and Robert Johnston; brother, Ray Johnston; sister and brother-in-law, Jessie and Kenneth Klinck; brothers-in-law, Delbert Bente, and Joseph Fucello; step granddaughter, Rhiannon Lucas; and step father, Roy Baker.

Rev. Tom Dawson will officiate her graveside service at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, April 30, in Perrysville Cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at the R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bowerston United Methodist Churches where she had been a member for many years.