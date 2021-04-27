Jacqueline Kay “Jacky” Hendricks, age 83, of Scio passed away Friday, April 16, 2021, in Sunnyslope Nursing Home, Bowerston.

Born February 9, 1938 in Bergholz she was a daughter of the late Daniel W. Davis and Nellie E. Day Davis. She graduated from Springfield High School in 1955 and was a beloved secretary for over 30 years at Jewett-Scio High School.

Jacky was a member of the Scio United Methodist Church, a former member of the Scio Elevian Club and various other community organizations.

Jacky was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Ray B. Hendricks, on May 28, 2008. She is also preceded in death by a brother Robert Davis, sisters and brothers-in-law Mary Louise (Joe) Bendle and Kathleen (Ray) Mallernee.

Surviving are children Lisa Hendricks Gregory of Pittsburgh and Daniel B. Hendricks of Scio, a sister Harriet Davis of Bergholz, sisters-in-law Barbara Davis, Nancy Hendricks and Verna Hendricks, her grand dog Buddy and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services were held Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at Scio United Methodist Church with Rev. LuAnn Youngman officiating. Burial will follow in Perrysville Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Scio United Methodist Church, PO Box 554, Scio, Ohio 43988. Koch Funeral Home, Scio has been entrusted with her arrangements. www.kochfuneral.com