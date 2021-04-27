Frances Eileen Foit Skipper, age 95, of Jewett, passed away Monday, April 26, 2021, in the home she had lived in for the past 71 years, with her loving family by her side.

Born April 5, 1926 in Jefferson County she was a daughter of the late William Foit and Josephine Sach Foit. She graduated from Amsterdam High School in 1943 and went to beauty school. A genuine “Rosie the Riveter”, she worked at Berger Aircraft in Canton making bomber parts during WWII. A letter she wrote about her days doing her part to serve her country during the war has be immortalized on YouTube as Frances Skipper- Rosie the Riveter( https://youtu.be/t59UTPWSJ2Y) She loved flowers and was a homemaker who enjoyed working in her garden, canning and cooking for her family.

Frances was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Paul Everett “Skip” Skipper on July 13, 2013. Also preceding her in death are siblings Dorie Russell, Clarence “Fuzzy” Foit, Bill Foit, Mary Stone and an infant sister.

Surviving are children William J. (Tutti) Skipper of Carrollton, James D. (Diane Dalesio) Skipper and Barb (Tom) Horn both of Jewett; six grandchildren; five great grandchildren and a brother Don (Pat) Foit of Cadiz.

Graveside services will be held Friday, April 30, 2021 at noon in Fairview Cemetery, Jewett with Pastor Mark Statler officiating. Koch Funeral Home, Scio has been entrusted with her arrangements.