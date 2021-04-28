Eleanor Kay Bolitho Eddy, age 74, of Jewett, passed away Monday, April 26, 2021, at Gable’s Care Center, Hopedale.

Born on July 24, 1946 at Martins Ferry, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Carl R. and Mildred G. DeWalt Bolitho. She was a devoted member of the Ridge Presbyterian Church, where she was raised and where she shared her musical gift of song. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She was also a dedicated homemaker and farmer’s wife, working alongside her family on the family farm.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a daughter Kristina L. Eddy and granddaughter Khristen L. Snyder. Also preceding her in death are siblings Ellen Ross, Martha Boone, Mary Virginia Bailey, Jane Coffield, and an infant brother.

Surviving are her husband Harold K. Eddy, whom she married January 30, 1965; three daughters Kathleen L. (Yale) Dawson of Bloomingdale, Ohio, Karen J. (Robert) Snyder of New Philadelphia, Ohio, Tina M. (Gabe) Craig of Jewett, Ohio and two sons Keith M. (Jennifer) Eddy of Jewett, Ohio and Kenneth F. Eddy of Scio, Ohio. She is also survived by her six sisters Delores Ross, Carol DeWalt, Janet McAfee, Audrey Birney, all of Jewett, Ohio, Maxine Norris of Zanesville, Ohio, Norma Cagot of Hopedale, Ohio, and two brothers Carl Bolitho of Jewett, Ohio and John Bolitho of Scio, Ohio; nine grandchildren (which were her pride and joy) Victoria Davis, Chad Dawson, Patricia Snyder, Samantha Applegarth, Olivia Craig, Abbigail Eddy, Keith R. Eddy, Annabelle Eddy, and Kaden Eddy; two great-grandchildren Joey and Grant Davis (with an additional one on the way) and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 11:00 am in Ridge Presbyterian Church, 40420 Hanover Ridge Rd, Jewett with Pastor Roger Criss officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Jewett. Friends may call Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at Koch Funeral Home, Scio and Saturday prior the service from 10-11 am at the church. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ridge Presbyterian Church, c/o Ivan Vale, 87101 Vale Road, Jewett, Ohio 43986. The family would like to thank Gable Care Center for taking care of her in her final days. www.kochfuneral.com