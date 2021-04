CADIZ – The Square in Cadiz begins a weekly event for the next month with Food Truck Friday. Today starts with Wood Fired Pizza from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (or until sold out).

ALL TIMES ARE 11 A.M. TO 2 P.M.

Saturday, May 1, will be Chick-fil-A at the old school parking lot (was initially thought not to be coming but they will be there).

May 7: Gary’s Hot Rod BBQ.

May 14: Ideal Provisions.

May 21: Gary’s Hot Rod BBQ.

May 28: Wood Fired Pizza.