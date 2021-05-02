James Elwood Burchfield Jr., 93, of Cadiz, OH passed away peacefully on Friday, April 30, 2021 at the Harrison County Home.

He was born on June 9, 1927 in Steubenville, OH and he was the son of the late James and Jennie (Clifton) Burchfield. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by three wonderful wives, Shirley Marie Burchfield, Christina Burchfield, Zelda Moore Burchfield, sister Mary Alice Putnam, sister Margaret Achammer and brother William Burchfield.

He served in the US Navy in WWII.

After serving in the navy, he worked and retired from Wheeling Pittsburgh Steel. He was a past member of Mason Pilgrim Lodge #691.

He lived a full and happy life. He was an avid golfer, bowler, euchre player and loved to dance. He always had stories to tell of family picnics and gatherings. He often spoke of fond memories of family week-long stays at Guilford Lake. Since he was happily married three times, he had many, many happy stories to tell.

He is survived by three children, Sharon (Paul) Clark of Byesville, Ohio, Pam Williams of Lititz, Pa,, James Burchfield III of Clifton, Colorado, several stepchildren, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family is being assisted by Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio.

