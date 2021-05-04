Jane Elizabeth (Yost) Zimmerman, age 91, of Sunbury, died peacefully on Sunday, May 2, 2021, at the Inn at Olentangy Trail. Born October 8, 1929, on the Barkhurst-Leggett Family Farm, Adena, Ohio, Jefferson County, to the late John M. and Gladys M. (Leggett) Yost.

Jane graduated from Adena High School where she was a member of the National Honor Society, Band, and Chorus. Earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Education from The Ohio State University in 1960 where she was a member of Pi Omega Pi, National Business Education Honorary, and Kappa Phi sorority.

On July 29, 1962, Jane married Richard W. Zimmerman. When Richard died from cancer in September of 1969, her parents came to the rescue, sold their farm, and moved in with Jane.

Jane went on to earn her Master’s degree from Bowling Green State University in 1982. She taught at Attica, Thompson, Bellevue, and Sandusky-Perkins High Schools until retirement in 1985 after a 29-year career teaching high school. Jane also worked in various areas, including Cedar Point Amusement Park, R.E. Walker & Sons, Hall Motor Co., Tomlinson-Henson Ford, Huff Architectural Group, and General Motors Car Dealership, and for ten years she volunteered to deliver meals to seniors in Delaware County.

Jane also loved to travel and has visited England, Wales, Ireland, Scotland, Hawaii, Alaska, Prince Edward Island, Canada, Mexico, Italy, France, Switzerland, and most of the continental 48.

Jane was a longtime member of Condit Presbyterian Church, Condit Women’s Bible Study, Sunbury Seniors, Delaware County Seniors, and the Ohio Retired Teachers Association.

In addition to her parents and husband, Jane was also preceded in death by her siblings, Susan Bates, Dorothy Swayne, and Gene Yost. She is survived by brother David (Jeanie) Yost of Solomons, MD; 5 nieces and 5 nephews; and many cousins.

The funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home, 637 N. State Route 61, (at SR 3), Sunbury, where the family will be receiving visitors from 10 AM until the start of the service. Pastor Annie Melick officiating. Interment Sunbury Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Condit Presbyterian Church or the ALS Association, Central and Southern Ohio Chapter, 1170 Old Henderson Road, Suite 221, Columbus, Ohio 43220 in Jane’s memory. Also, please consider a gift to hospice via The Hope Foundation, 2800 Corporate Exchange Drive, Suite 170, Columbus Ohio 43231.

The DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the Zimmerman family. Please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com to share a memory or condolence with Janes’ family.