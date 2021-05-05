Clinton James Smith, 43, of Cadiz, died unexpectedly, Monday, May 4, 2021 at his home. He was born May 8, 1977 in Steubenville, Ohio a son of Charlene Higgins and the late Mark W. Smith.

Clint was a member of the Harbor of Hope Church in St. Clairsville and the Hopedale American Legion, #682. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

Surviving are his wife, Kimberly Miller Smith; his children: Katie (Wessley) McMahon of Bethesda, Kiera Smith of the home and Kaleb Smith of Adena; 1 brother, Mark (Christina) Smith of Cadiz, Melissa (Brad) McKown of Virginia and his mother of Kansas.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, May 7 from 1-3 and 4-6 at Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz where funeral service will be held on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. with his brother, Mark Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Gardens Cemetery, Jewett, Ohio. Military honors will be provided by the Hopedale American Legion and the Legion Riders. Facial coverings and social distancing will be observed.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to his family in care of Kimberly Smith, 49285 Cemetery Road, Cadiz, Ohio 43907.

