Raymond R. Miller, 76, of New Athens, died Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at Weirton Medical Center. He was born April 30, 1945 in Takoma Park, Maryland a son of the late Albert Frederick and Edith Johnson Miller.

Ray was a member of the New Athens United Methodist Church and the Polish American Political Club in Fairpoint where he served as a Trustee. He was a manager in Major League Baseball for the Minnesota Twins from 1985-1986 and the Baltimore Orioles from 1998-1999. He served as a coach with the Baltimore Orioles from 1978-1986, the Pittsburgh Pirates form 1987-1996, the Baltimore Orioles in 1997 and the Orioles again from 2004-2005. He won a World Series with the Orioles in 1983 and was inducted into the Baltimore Orioles Hall of Fame on March 2, 2010. He served in the National Guard.

In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by his wife Judith Graham Miller on September 11, 2018; a brother, Freddie Miller and a sister Louise Hall.

Surviving are his son, Scott Miller of New Athens; granddaughter, Mirayna Miller of New Athens; brother-in-law, Jack (Anne) Graham of St. Clairsville a niece, Heather DeMaria of St. Clairsville; and a sister, Linda Miller of Ocean City, Maryland.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, May 9 from 1-4 at Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz. Funeral service will be held on Monday at 11:00 a.m. at the New Athens United Methodist Church with Pastor Jon Little officiating. Burial will follow at Longview Cemetery, New Athens, Ohio. Facial coverings and social distancing will be observed.

