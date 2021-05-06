Kenneth L. “Tittle” Hendricks, age 74, of Scio, passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021 in Harrison Community Hospital, Cadiz, after bravely fighting a cancer diagnosis since 2016.

Born March 21, 1947 in Dennison, he was a son of the late Kenneth V. Hendricks and Nellie Taylor Hendricks. He graduated from Scio High School in 1965 and honorably served his country in the US Marines. Tittle was a skilled heavy equipment operator who rose through the ranks to become a superintendent at R&F Coal. He worked for them for 30 years until they closed, then he worked at Marietta Coal, Sidwell Limestone in Cadiz and Stull Trucking in Scio.

Tittle was a member of the Hanover United Methodist Church, Scio Sportsman’s Club and Scio American Legion Post #482, where he had served on the executive committee. He enjoyed grilling steaks for their benefit dinners and working their card game stand during the Scio Fall Festival. He also enjoyed fishing at area lakes, on Lake Erie and in Canada. A proud Ohioan, he cheered for the Browns, Indians and The Buckeye’s. He was an avid NASCAR fan of driver Jeff Gordon who also enjoyed going to car shows and drag races (and had participated in some impromptu ones in his younger years).

Surviving is his wife Dixie Rose Hendricks, whom he married November 17, 1972; daughters Tammy Curry of New Philadelphia and Nikki Hendricks (fiancé Todd Glecker) of Scio; grandchildren Taylor (Jacob) Moyer, Tanner Curry, Sr. Airman Devan Fife (Tacy Silvestri) and Brinlee Fife; a great granddaughter Blair Moyer; sisters Carol (Kenny) Rogers and Bev (Len) Statler; a sister-in-law Remah (Floyd) Burdette; and a brother-in-law Dwaine (Tracy) Rose.

Preceding him in death are brothers Paul (Josephine) Myer and Robert Myer.

A memorial service celebrating his life will be held Monday, May 10, 2021 at 5 pm in Hanover United Methodist Church, 87960 Hovanick Rd, Scio with Pastor LuAnn Youngman and Pastor Mark Statler officiating. Visitation with the family will be held three hours prior to the service from 2-5 pm, Facial coverings and social distancing will be required. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663. Koch Funeral Home, Scio has been entrusted with his arrangements.

Koch, Scio 740-945-6161

www.kochfuneral.com