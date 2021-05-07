Milleson opens Milestone Company Ins. in Cadiz

By JD LONG

jim@harrisonnewsherald.com

CADIZ – For 74 years the Millesons owned and operated the Milleson Insurance Agency in Freeport through Nationwide only. And for the past seven years, it has been run by Dan Milleson after it was turned over to him by his father. Now, Dan has renamed and rebranded his agency into the Milestone Company and is completely independent.

“Now we can sell to ten to 15 companies,” Dan said on the newly planted lawn Thursday afternoon. And that includes Nationwide as well, just not exclusively with them anymore but through a multitude of carriers.

Thursday, the grand opening occurred off S. Main Street next to Sander’s Market with Gary’s Hot Rod BBQ providing lunch, refreshments and ice cream, compliments of the Deersville General Store-and it was all on the house.

Dan thanked his parents and especially his father Rich for placing the faith in him to take over, which he said he “probably didn’t deserve.”

“Without his trust none of this would be possible,” Dan told the crowd. He then ran down a list of thanks beginning with Jim Bardall as the reason the building got completed. He gave thanks to former prosecutor Owen Beetham for opening the possibility of buying the building at 232 S. Main Street, in the first place.

“Great community servant,” he described Owen. Seth Morrison of Port Washington did the brick work and Bill Marks, who he called a “great guy” did work on the building as well. The grass work, which grew in nicely, was done by Chris Vich of Wilgus and Company and Terry Wassum did the indoor painting.

Business partner Adam Perzanowski took the time to thank his partner Dan calling him “selfless and dedicated to the community and Cadiz.” He said it was a great move for occupying the Cadiz office.

“It was a great move for us and set us up for the future,” Perzanowski said. Both said they were excited about the move where Dan now takes up residence in the upper floor of the building. Dan said Adam also helps with their Steubenville office as well.

The Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce was present to do the honors and cut the ribbon on the front steps surrounded by Milleson’s entire staff.