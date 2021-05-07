Weekly Construction Update: WEEK OF MAY 10, 2021

New Philadelphia, Ohio (May 6, 2021) – The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways next week in Harrison County. All outlined work is weather permitting.

The following construction projects are ongoing in Harrison County…

State Route 9/ U.S. 250 resurfacing project in Cadiz: Project includes the resurfacing of five miles of SR 9/ U.S. Route 250 through Cadiz. This work will take place from Industrial Park Road to Toot Road . During this work traffic will be maintained via flaggers. The completion date is July July 13, 2021.

State Route 646 slide repair project: Located about one mile north of U.S. Route 250. SR 646 is restricted to one lane of traffic via temporary traffic signals. The completion date is June 30, 2021.

