Charles Eugene “Charlie” Gates, age 68, of Cadiz, passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Mercy Hospice, Canton after a lengthy illness.

Born January 25, 1953, in Uniontown, PA, he was a son of the late Jay Glenn Gates, Sr. and Laura June Davis Gates. He graduated from Scio High School in 1971, where he was in FFA and won the “Green Hand” award. A hard worker, Charlie starting working at area farms while he was still in high school. He also worked all of his life on his family’s farm, in addition to working at the Scio Pottery for a few years and then for Bowerston Shale and Brickyard for 33 years, he retired in 2013 due to his illness.

Charlie enjoyed hunting and fishing and was an avid morel mushroom hunter. An accomplished roller skater, he enjoyed skating with his daughter most weekends at the former Scio Roller Skating Rink and teaching others how to skate.

He married Barbara S. Fife Gates on May 5, 1972, who survives. Also surviving is a son Paul Eugene Gates of Scio; a daughter Melissa Shaffer of Ravenna; grandchildren Olivia Nichols and Greycen Shaffer; siblings Jay (Mary Ellen) Gates, Jr. of Amsterdam, George (Diana) Gates of Scio, Ed (Joel) Gates of OR, and Cathy (Jeff) Smith of Mineral City; aunts and uncles Keith (Lois) Gates of GA, Marclene Bailey of Windsor, Edith Rubino of PA, Natalie Matthews of TN, and Herbert Davis, Dwight (Wilma) Davis and Janie Rubright all of PA and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother Hobie Gates.

Services will be held Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at 7 pm in Koch Funeral Home, Scio with Pastor Don Anderson officiating. Friends may call prior to service from 4-7 pm at the funeral home. Facial coverings will be required. Memorial contributions may be made in Charlie’s memory to the donor’s choice.