Shirley Jane Wycoff, 78, of Hopedale, Ohio, passed peacefully away May 4, 2021, at home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born September 2, 1942 in New Cumberland, WV, a daughter of the late Charles “Pete” and Alice “Bessie” (Bartimus) Reed.

Shirley graduated in 1960 from New Cumberland High School. She was an avid gardener and bird watcher who loved spending her days working in her flower beds, yard and vegetable garden.

Shirley had many creative interests including painting, sewing, crochet, decorating and home improvements. She also enjoyed fishing and hunting mushrooms with her husband, Leonard

Shirley and Leonard were social members of the Hopedale Legion, Post 682. They were formidable opponents at the Euchre table.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, Charles Leonard Wycoff; three brothers, James, Robert and Donald Reed; many close family and friends; and as well as special pet companions, Charlie, Lucy and Molly.

Surviving are four daughters, Terri (Rick) Kennedy of Henderson, Nevada, Judy (Tom) Dent of Hopedale, Sue Nissley of Plain City, OH; Cindy (Grant) Kemp of Richmond; a son, Doug (Michelle) Wycoff of Columbus; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and one great-great granddaughter; as well as a large extended family.

Funeral service was held Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Nixon Funeral Home in New Cumberland, W.Va.

Burial will follow in the New Cumberland Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Valley Hospice or your local Animal Shelter.