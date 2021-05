A Celebration of Life for Sam Brindley will be held Saturday, May 22nd, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. with Masonic Services starting at 12:45 p.m. across from the Deersville UMC, 226 W. Main Street, Deersville, Ohio 44693. (In case of inclement weather, the service will be held inside the church). Heritage Cremation Society, 330.875.5770.