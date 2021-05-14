Anonymous donor picks up tab for police

By JD LONG

jim@harrisonnewsherald.com

CADIZ – Operating at his usual haunt in front of the old mine safety building on Industrial Park Road, Gary Vorhees of Gary’s Hotrod BBQ announced this week that an anonymous donor picked up the tab for nearly 17 law enforcement officer’s lunch on Wednesday.

Vorhees said the individual didn’t want any attention over the deal and wished to remain anonymous. The gesture was in honor of Light Ohio Blue week, which lasts from May 9 through May 16.

Vorhees passed on the word to all area law enforcement to come on out and eat for free, which he said around 15 to 17 officers took advantage of. The Light Ohio Blue week is an annual remembrance of all officers who served and are serving the community.