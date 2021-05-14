Weekly Construction Update: WEEK OF MAY 17, 2021

New Philadelphia, Ohio (May 13, 2021) – The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways next week in Harrison County. All outlined work is weather permitting.

State Route 9 upcoming closure: State Route 9 will close Monday, May 17, for two days for a culvert replacement project performed by ODOT crews. The detour is SR 151 west to SR 646, SR 646 east back to SR 9 and reverse. The completion date is Tuesday, May 18.

The following construction project is ongoing in Harrison County…

State Route 9/ U.S. 250 resurfacing project in Cadiz: Project includes the resurfacing of five miles of SR 9/ U.S. Route 250 through Cadiz. This work will take place from Industrial Park Road to Toot Road . During this work traffic will be maintained via flaggers. The completion date is July 13, 2021.