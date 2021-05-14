Custer Observance to resume – June 5

NEW RUMLEY – After a year’s absence due to the COVID, the Custer Memorial Association’s president Dave Rose announced this year’s observance returns the first Saturday in June. It will feature Steve and Lisa Ball who will be back with their musical program in the New Rumley United Methodist Church Sanctuary.

The ceremony will start with music provided by JT Thompson of Scio at the monument at 11:00am. Members of the Jewett Veterans of Foreign Wars General George Armstrong Custer Post 3072 will raise the flag at the monument, followed by remarks and introduction of guests.

Dr Mandal Haas of Carrolton will be back with his Civil War cannon along with artillery and infantry reenactors to explain their equipment and give demonstrations of their use.

Time will be given for guests to enjoy lunch at the New Rumley United Methodist Church and visit the Custer Museum and Center. Also, Kevin Haney will have his collection of muzzle loaders on display featuring Ager rifles.

After lunch Steve and Lisa Ball of the Columbus area will perform in the church sanctuary Their program of Civil War era songs along with their history and interesting stories are always a crowd pleaser.

An auction of Custer, Civil War and Wild West related items will follow in the sanctuary under auctioneer Bill Host.

The day’s events culminate with General Custer’s (aka Rick Williams) remarks. The museum and gift shop will be open at 10:00am and after the presentations to give guests an opportunity for last minute viewing or purchases.