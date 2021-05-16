Emma Kathryn “Babe” Crownoble, age 93, died suddenly Friday, May 14, 2021, at her home near Scio.

Born March 31, 1928, in Hanover (Scio) she was a daughter of the late David Miller Easlick Sr. and Emma Kathryn Blake Easlick. She graduated from Jewett High School in 1945 and had been a clerk for Clyde Bower prior to going into business with her husband at Crownoble Auto Sales in Scio.

Babe was a member of the Ridge Presbyterian Church and several area clubs. An avid reader, she embraced technology and loved keeping in touch with her family on Facebook.

Preceding her in death is her husband, Beryl Leon Crownoble; brothers Kenneth, Wayne, and David Easlick Jr; sisters Vera Rose, Martha Eckley, and Mary Jane Easlick: sisters-in-law Dorothy and Bettey Easlick.

Surviving are a son Randy (Denise) Crownoble; granddaughters Christal (Christopher) Merritt, Lauren (Zach) Frey, Shelby (Cody) Metz, and Mary Crownoble; great-grandchildren Jayden, Bodhi, and Reid; a sister-in-law Arlene Easlick and numerous beloved nieces and nephews, including Karen and Sharon with whom she was especially close.

Private services will be held at Koch Funeral Home, Scio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the donor’s local charity.

