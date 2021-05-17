Gary Allen Redman, 68, of Rayland, OH, passed away Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in the Acuity Specialty Hospital in Weirton, WV.

Gary was born Sept. 12, 1952, in Martins Ferry, OH, son of the late Donald Redman and Beverley Jean Christian.

Gary was a retired coal miner, maintenance worker, and a former employee at Barium Chemical Co.

In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by three sisters, Audrey May, Carmenelita Christine, Donna Lee, and a brother, Ruebon.

Surviving is his fiancé of 30 years, Della Strupe; his children, Garalena Stevens (Lamar), Michelle Hawkins (Jeffrey), Gary Redman, Jr. (Lilly Mae), Dale Michael Nelson (Nanci), Jamie Discipline, Gary Woodward (Shannon), and stepson Leroy Strupe; siblings, Donald Redman Jr. (Tina), Michael Redman (Dorothy), Kevin Redman, Cora Freeman (Dave), Virena Riley (Tyrone), Myron Redman, and Michael C. Christian (Patrice); grandchildren, Chardana, Shekia, Jewell, Danielle, Elizabeth, Ja’Chelle Antonio, Nautica, Kristina, Kassidy, Brianna, Kyle, Zavier, Sienna, Octavia, Zariah and 11 great-grandchildren.

At this time, Gary’s family will hold a private memorial for the immediate family. A public memorial, at a later date, will be announced.

Gary's arrangements are in the care of the J.E. Foster Funeral Home in Smithfield, OH.