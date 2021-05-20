Eugene “Gino” Constantino, age 61, passed away peacefully at home after his battle with pancreatic cancer on May 18, 2021. He was born on February 20, 1960 in Collinwood, Ohio to the late Eugene and Lydia Constantino.

He was a graduate of St. Joseph High School in Cleveland, Ohio. Proud patriot and US Army Veteran Paratrooper, a lifelong entrepreneur and successful business owner, ranging from insulation company to car lot. He had a tremendous ability to connect with all who met him.

He is the Loving husband of 30 years to wife Gina Constantino. Beloved father to Gianna and Georgi. Also surving are: his father and mother-in-law, George and Marilyn Monzula; Brothers and sisters: Loretta, Jerome, Peter, Maria, Monica and Mario; Brother-in-law: Steve (Debbie) Monzula; Nieces and Nephews: Michael, Amanda, Alyssa, Heather, Lauren, Bruce, Veronica, Nick, Tru, Zoe and Leo; Great nieces and nephews: Haylee, Isabella, Mia, Serena, Ellie, Valentina and Charlie; Godson: John Eugene; Aunts and Uncles: Hilda Wood, Alessandro Jardas Lamberti, Dora Niedermayr, Helen Thompson and Joan Sluxarz; Cousin and dear friends to many, notably Josann and Todd Richards. Jay Zagar, Jim Adams, Bonnie Kehn and Kate Callahan.

A Graveside service will be held on Sunday, May 23, 3 PM at the Monzula Farm Cemetery with Rev. Pete Tuchek officiating. A Celebration of life to follow at Vineyard 22 Winery. A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, May 28, 2021 at 11 AM at Holy Redeemer, Collinwood Ohio, family greet to follow. In lieu of flowers, a planting or perennial for our memorial garden. The family is being assisted by Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio.

