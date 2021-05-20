Free concert scheduled for park

CADIZ – Mark Puskarich, one of the founders of Blues For a Cure, has arranged for a free concert at the park stage on Sunday, June 6 at 6 pm with the Matt O’Ree band out of New Jersey. They are returning home from a tour to New Mexico and places in between.

This will be the last night of their tour. Donations are optional and all the money will go to the Harrison County Cancer Crusaders.

If you recall Matt has performed at many Blues For A Cures shows and

appeared on our Blue For A Cure CDs. He played guitar for Jon Bon

Jovi’s Asian tour a few years ago and recorded a song with Bruce Springsteen

on one of Matt’s cds.