MWCD Executive Elected to State-wide Rec Board

New Philadelphia, OH (May 18, 2021)— Adria Bergeron of the Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District is one of three Ohio parks and recreation professionals that have been elected to the Board of Directors of the Ohio Parks and Recreation Association (OPRA) in voting by members which concluded earlier this month.

“This association and the parks and recreation profession in Ohio have benefited greatly from strong leadership within the profession. We are fortunate as an association to have so many outstanding leaders who are willing to step up and give back through their work with OPRA,” said Woody Woodward, OPRA Executive Director. “Adria has chaired the conference communications committee and has been active in OPRA and have contributed significantly to our successes. We are excited to have Adria on the Board of Directors.”

“Adria is a talented communications and marketing professional. We are fortunate to have her on our executive team at MWCD,” said Craig Butler, MWCD Executive Director. “This is a well-deserved honor, and I am happy to see her elected to OPRA’s Board of Directors and recognized by her peers across Ohio.”

“I am honored to have the opportunity to represent MWCD and serve OPRA”, said Adria Bergeron, Director of Marketing and Communications. “OPRA provides education, advocacy, and collaborative opportunities for its nearly 2,000 members located through Ohio. They are widely recognized as one of the leading state parks and recreation associations in the nation. The MWCD has been a member of the organization for many years with staff attending the annual Park and Recreation Association Conference, leadership trainings, and educational programs. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to support and collaborate with the talented staff and board.”

The association is guided by a nine-member Board of Directors and managed by a professional staff. Headquartered in Westerville, OPRA represents parks and recreation professionals and citizen board members in cities, townships, park districts and state parks around Ohio who are striving to provide quality park and recreational facilities and opportunities for all Ohioans while protecting and preserving Ohio’s natural resources. The association holds an annual conference with more than 1,400 attendees.

OPRA was initially organized in 1934 as the Ohio Recreation Association, with a separate organization, the Ohio Parks Association, formed in 1942. In 1963 ORA and OPA Incorporated to become OPRA.

Board members will be sworn in and begin their terms at the June 24 Board meeting.