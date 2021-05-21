Jewett expects bridge work soon

By JD LONG

jim@harrisonnewsherald.com

JEWETT – Council revealed on Wednesday that a letter received from the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) signified impending work coming to the bridge on Ohio 9, next to the new Mobile gas station.

Village Solicitor Jenna Hokes said the work would be a “full repair,” though others questioned whether it might also be a replacement. She said it had been officially identified as a state project and therefore, ODOT would be responsible for all of the costs to the project.

“However, in doing that project we would assume cost over the amount that the state…has set aside for financing, which isn’t going to be a problem because they’re not going to go over that,” Hokes explained. “If we request any additional improvements that they weren’t going to do that we would bare that cost.”

Hokes noted that if ODOT would need to install curve ramps (for ADA compliance) then the cost of the upkeep on that would be on the village. She said the village would provide “adequate maintenance” on the bridge, which she said they already do.

“But basically, they will not repair that bridge unless you sign this ordinance,” Hokes told council, which they passed. Also, the long wall across from Pennington’s is due a revamping. Council Member Rick Meneely asked if they could do only the damaged section or the entire wall but Council Member Dennis Hirschbach said it would be for the damaged portion of the wall for now.

Council decided on a temporary repair of the wall but would wait on receiving more bids for the project.

Another issue on council’s mind was what constitutes slow moving vehicles. Hokes told council that these types of vehicles are not permitted to travel on roads more than 35 mph. She said this concerns anything with three or four wheels that involves utility, under speed vehicles and mini-trucks. She said the ordinance excludes dirt bikes.

“So, they can travel on our local roads but not on roads that are more than thirty-five miles an hour,” Hokes explained.

Also, council wants to make a point to prevent any resident from possessing farm animals within 250 feet of a neighboring resident. It was established that the ordinance means the 250 feet would cover up to the “structure” of the neighbor’s house, not the property line.

Finally, council is requesting that residents, before filling their swimming pools that they contact the village garage (946-2795) in order for a water reading to be conducted. Clerk of Water and Public Affairs Rhonda Harris, said that once that is done then another reading would need to be taken after the pool is filled.

“That’s the only way that I’m going to give an adjustment on the sewage when filling their pools,” Harris explained.