Lois Morgan, 97, of Cadiz, died Friday, May 21, 2021. She was born September 1, 1923, in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania a daughter of the late Charles Dewey and Leona Darras Russell.

Lois was a member of St. Teresa Catholic Church in Cadiz where she was a member of the Catholic Women’s Club. She served as the manager of the former Mazeroski and Cardinal Lunch.

She was preceded in death in addition to her parents; by her husband, Eugene D. Morgan; 2 sons: Drew Morgan and E. David Morgan, II; and 2 sisters: Mary Virginia Kowalski and Ariel Russell.

Surviving are her daughter, Bernadette (Dennis) Barrett of Pittsburgh; a son, Dane (Debra) Morgan of Cadiz; a daughter-in-law, Linda Morgan of Cadiz; eight grandchildren: Paul, Alicia, Drew, Cherilynn, Dewey, Dana, Duran, and Danielle; nine great-grandchildren; and two sisters: Jean Dubich and Audrey Friday both of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, May 23rd from 1-6 at Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio. Mass with Christian Burial will be held on Monday at 11:00 a.m. at St. Teresa Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. Fred Kihm the Celebrant. Burial will follow at Cadiz Union Cemetery. Vigil service will be held on Sunday at 5:45 p.m. in the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Teresa Catholic Church, 143 East South Street, Cadiz, Ohio 43907 or the Harrison County Home, 41500 Cadiz-Dennison Road, Cadiz, Ohio 43907.

