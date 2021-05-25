Marjorie A. Johnson, 83, of Cadiz, formerly of Smithfield went to be with the Lord on May 22, 2021, at Gables Care Center in Hopedale, Ohio. She was born January 3, 1938, in Cadiz, a daughter of the late Charles W. and Mary G. Rudolph Gross, II.

Marge was family-oriented and made sure every major holiday was spent surrounded by her family in Columbus. She was also an excellent cook and her family always looked forward to her holiday dishes. Marge loved everyone unconditionally and was a genuine friend to anyone who crossed her path. Her beauty was inside and out and she had a heart of gold.

In the early years, Marge worked as an assisted manager with Roger’s Jewelers at Fort Steuben Mall. The majority of her working years, including retirement, were with the Cardinal Plant (AEP) in Brilliant. She lived in Smithfield and then moved to Cadiz in her later years to be closer to her family.

Marge loved playing slot machines at the casino and going to bingo. She kept her colored bingo markers in her car and was ready to go whenever. All she needed was a phone call and she was on her way. One of her biggest joys was spent playing cards at the annual family reunion.

Marjorie was a member of St. James A.M.E. Church in Cadiz where was a trustee, on the Stewardess Board, in the Gospel Expression Choir and the missionary society.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Devin Johnson on March 20, 2021, and her sister, Barbara Wheeler.

Surviving are her son, Dennis (Patience Brown) Johnson of Pickerington; a daughter, Denise Johnson of Columbus; three granddaughters: Phylicia, Dorraine, and Paige; a brother, Charles W. Gross, III; and a sister, Charlotte Jones of Cadiz; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Marge will be truly missed by all.

Death takes the body. God takes the soul. Our mind holds the memories. Our hearts keep the love. Our faith lets us know we will meet again.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 1:00 p.m. at St. James A.M.E. Church, 300 East Market Street, Cadiz with Rev. Bernard Gaiton officiating. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. The family is being assisted by Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio.

The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland-barr.com.