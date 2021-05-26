Debra L. Helt, 57, of Massillon, died Monday, May 24, 2021 in Canton, Ohio. She was born May 12, 1964 in Canton, Ohio a daughter of Jean Maldonado.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles L. Helt, Jr. and two daughters, Brittany and Brandy.

Surviving are her son: Michael Pritchard of Massillon; siblings: Chris, Joe, Lester, Tina and Kathy; sister-in-law Michele (Andy) Godman of Scio; Nieces: Ashley (Andrew Corder) Doren, Danielle (Rachel) Doren, and Haley Godman, one great niece Cecelia and one great nephew Allen; her mother-in-law, Edna Helt of Cadiz; and her two dogs Peanut and Gizmo.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 29th from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with Dean Blythe officiating at Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio. Burial will follow at Cadiz Union Cemetery.

The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland-barr.com.