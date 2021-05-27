Charles Milton “Chuck” Rager, of Scio, who would have celebrated his 97th birthday on Saturday, passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021 in Valley Hospice at Trinity Medical Center West in Steubenville.

Born on May 29, 1924 in Dennison he was a son of the late William Sherman Rager and Thelma Mohn Rager. Chuck left Scio High School prior to graduating to honorably serve his country in the Navy during WWII. After the war he returned to Scio and work at the Scio Pottery for over 40 years until they closed in 1986.

Chuck was a lifetime member of the Scio American Legion Post #482, a lifetime member of the George A. Custer VFW Post #3072 in Jewett and a former member of the Scio Sportsman’s Club. He enjoyed sports and played softball in his younger years. He was a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pittsburgh Pirates, The Ohio State Buckeyes and NASCAR. Chuck also enjoyed golfing and played with a group of guys every Wednesday for around 40 years. He played well into his 90’s, and when it became too hard for him to actually play, he still went along and celebrated being together with his friends with a few cold Bud Lite’s.

He married Virginia Riggs Rager on December 7, 1949 who preceded him in death on April 7, 2009. Also preceding him in death are brothers Dale and William “Billy”, Jr. and sisters Sue and Lois.

Surviving are a stepson Bob Riggs of Winter Springs, FL; granddaughters Almie (Ted) Baker of Winter Springs, FL and Angie (Brian) Simms of Westerville, OH; great grandchildren Gene (Melissa) Riggs and their son Griffin of Hilliard, OH and Teddy and Ryan Baker of Winter Springs, FL; a sister-in-law Rosemary Hidey of Cadiz, a brother-in-law Rex Morgan of Hopedale and his constant companion Peppy III.

Private services will be held Sunday in Koch Funeral Home, Scio with Pastor Dixie Hendricks officiating. The public is invited to the committal service at 2:00 pm in Grandview Cemetery, Scio, where the Scio American Post #482 will provide full military honors.