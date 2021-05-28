Muskingum and Encino donate dive suits

NEW PHILADELPHIA – Muskingum Watershed Conservancy Foundation (MWCF) will launch its annual boat safety awareness campaign in conjunction with an announcement of new dive suits for the Dover and New Philadelphia Fire Departments Joint Rescue and Recovery Dive Team.

The funding will help in the departments’ efforts to better assist Tuscarawas and surrounding counties in times of emergency.

MWCF President of the Board of Trustees, John Hoopingarner and Co-Founder and CEO of Encino Energy, Hardy Murchison, will present a joint check at Tappan Lake Park and discuss collaborative efforts taken to continue the private-public partnerships that support both organizations’ commitment to health and safety initiatives.

In conjunction with the presentation of the check, the Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District (MWCD) will be hosting its annual boat safety campaign, and the Rescue and Recovery Dive Team will conduct training with their new dive suits. Please join us for these important announcements.

Event: Check presentation to the Dover and New Philadelphia Joint Rescue and Recovery Dive Team and the Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District’s annual boat safety campaign.

When: Thursday, June 3, 2021, at 10:00 am

Where: Tappan Lake Park, 84000 Mallarnee Rd. Deersville, OH 44693. Once you pass through the gate, continue straight and turn left on the second road to your left. The swimming beach is just beyond the parking area. Signage is posted throughout the park as well.