Uhrichsville Navy man administers vaccines

NORFOLK (May 25, 2021) Chief Aviation Support Equipment Technician Andrew Couillard from Iron Mountain, Michigan, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), receives the COVID-19 vaccine from Hospitalman Henry Mason, left, from Uhrichsville, Ohio, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), in the mess decks aboard John C. Stennis in Newport News, Virginia, May 25, 2021.

The John C. Stennis is in the Newport News shipyard for a refueling complex overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Crayton Agnew).