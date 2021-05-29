Samuel Danze, 98, of Cadiz, Ohio, died Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at Valley Hospice Center North in Steubenville, Ohio. He was born October 16, 1922 in Brillant, Ohio, a son of the late Francesco and Angelina Schiafini Danze.

He was a 1942 graduate of Mingo Junction High School and a graduate of Kent State University with a teaching degree. He taught in Boardman, at the Hopdale High School and the Harrison Career Center. While teaching he coached football and basketball. He retired from Y&O #1 Mine. He was a salesman for Nationwide Advertising Products and in the 1980’s owned and operated the Italian Express Caboose ice cream stand with his wife Marie. He delivered groceries and pizza well into his 90’s.

Sam was an animal lover, a member of the Cadiz Eagles Aeire #2162, enjoyed league bowling, collecting coins/sports memorabilia and entering sweepstake contests. At the age of 73 he was selected from a sweepstakes entry to throw a ball from the pitcher’s mound into a 30 by 18 inch target in the Gillette Strike Zone Challenge during Game 3 of the 1993 World Series in Cleveland. His pitch was online but fell short of winning the 1,000,000.00. With the consolation prize money he took a trip to Italy.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Marie Bryan Danze and his brother, Thomas Danze.

Surviving are his three daughters, Becky Danze Wilson of Cadiz, Toni (Don) Stewart and Gina Danze, all of Naperville, IL; two sons, Sam (Debbie) Danze of Carrollton and Mark (Melissa) Danze of Colerain; five grandchildren: Derrick, Angeline, Athena, Andrew and Alex; and nine great grandchildren: Mason, Harper, Avery, Declan and Anthony.

A private service was held at Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz, with Rev. Erica Harley officiating. Burial was in Holly Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made at www.clark-kirkland.com.