Janet “Sis” Marie Barcroft Spaar, 77, of Cadiz, went to be with the Lord, Saturday, May 29, 2021. She passed peacefully at her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Cadiz, Ohio on February 15, 1944, a daughter of the late Edwin E. and Nellie Lyon Barcroft, Sr.

She was a Cadiz Cardinal High School Graduate of 1962. Janet, whom everyone knew as Sis worked at the Cadiz Hardware for many years, Silco Store until they closed. She was also a caregiver and then went to work for Cadio where she retired.

Janet was a mother to a lot of kids as she could have none of her own. She raised 14 foster children and helped to take care of all of her nieces and nephews and loved them all dearly. Her home was always open to anyone. She was the cornerstone that held the family together. She was always ready to listen and help others in need. She was the all-around April Fool’s Day prankster to which everyone stayed away from her that day and wouldn’t answer their phones.

In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her brother, William (Mr. Clean) Barcroft, Sr; a great-nephew, Drew Palmer; a great-niece, Penelope Marie Ott; and a foster son, Dave Beatty.

Surviving are three brothers: Edwin Barcroft, Jr., Robert (Rhonda) Barcroft, and Joe (Sally) Barcroft; one sister, Nancy Ott all of Cadiz; three sons: Rich Sheaffer of Shadyside, Bryan Bartimus of Georgetown, and Tim Beatty of Uhrichsville; a daughter, Nicole Andrews of Uhrichsville; a special sister-in-law, Helen Barcroft, of Cadiz; two special friends, Donna Bland and Barb Galey both of Cadiz; two grandchildren, Aeden Andrews and Bethany Edgar both of Uhrichsville; several nieces and nephews; and her bird, Shelby.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 1 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home with Dean Blythe officiating. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Activity Fund at the Meadows of Cadiz, 308 West Warren Street, Cadiz, Ohio 43907

The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland-barr.com