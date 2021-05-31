Rose Virginia (LeGars) Swansboro, 97 of Cadiz, Ohio passed away peacefully May 29, 2021, at Harrison County Home. She was born in Barnesboro to the late Daniel and “Minnie” (Gaziou) LeGars.

Rose is preceded in death by her dearest husband, Clyde Wilbur, infant daughter, Linda Jane, beloved son, Robert Lynn, and four siblings.

She is survived by a son, James (Donna) Swansboro of Cadiz, Ohio; a daughter, Joyce Swansboro of Fairport Harbor, Ohio; daughter in law, Beth Swansboro of Cranberry Twp., Pa; five grandchildren, Meagan, Melissa both of Gettysburg, Pa, Lee of Cleveland, Ohio, Colin of Pittsburgh, Pa, Brittany (Brian) of Cleveland, Ohio; two great-grandchildren, Caleb, and Brayden; a brother, Richard LeGars of Indianapolis, In and two sisters, Phil Babiak of Northern Cambria, Pa and Caroline Turik of Manchester, Ohio.

She led a full and productive life. After marrying Clyde and moving to Akron, Oh she worked as a real “Rosie the Riveter” during WWII. She and Clyde lived in Pa, Va, and finally settled in Cadiz where she would spend most of her life and lived in the same house for 62 years. Rose was an amazing seamstress and could also crochet and knit. She has huge gardens, always full of beautiful flowers, she was one talented lady. One that was always ready to welcome you and fed you well. She and Clyde were avid square dancers and belonged to the “Dip & Dive” Square Dance Club. The couple traveled extensively in the USA in their motorhome visiting almost every state. I hope you all treasure your memories of our mother. Share them so she may not be forgotten.

Friends will be received Tuesday, June 1, 2021, from 12 pm to 2 pm at St. John’s United Methodist Church, 910 Chestnut Ave., Northern Cambria, where a funeral service will take place at 2 pm. with Dan LeGars officiating. Arrangements by Barrett Funeral Home, Northern Cambria, Pa, and Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio.