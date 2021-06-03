Louis E. Pfeiffer, age 74, of Upper Sandusky, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, June 2, at 3:18 pm at the Fairhaven Community in Upper Sandusky.

Louis was born on March 12, 1947 in Dennison, Ohio, to Paul D. and Sarah E. (Wagner) Pfeiffer, both of whom are deceased.

Louis is survived by a sister, Judy (Jim) Gilliland of Upper Sandusky, a sister in law, Mary Pfeiffer-Crumm of Mt. Vernon, Ohio, along with three nieces and two nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Paul D. “Jake” Pfeiffer, Jr., and a twin brother, Lewis G. Pfeiffer.

Louis graduated from Highland High School in 1965, and went on to RETS Electronic Engineering School, graduating in 1968.

He retired from Fairborn Industries in Upper Sandusky, and previously had worked for General Electric in Utica, New York, and Industrial Nucleonics in Columbus, Ohio.

Louis was a member of Union Salem United Methodist Church in Eden Township, Wyandot County.

For hobbies, he participated in historical reenactments throughout his life.

He was an avid reader, and enjoyed seeing people and visiting with them.

Funeral services for Louis E. Pfeiffer will be held at 2:00pm Saturday, June 5, 2021 at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with the Rev. Kristen Buchs officiating. Burial will be held at a later date at New Rumley EUB Cemetery.

Visitations will be on Saturday, from 12:00pm to 2:00pm at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Union-Salem United Methodist Church and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, Ohio, 43351.

