Linda S. Gooding, 74, of Cadiz, Ohio died Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Valley Hospice Center North in Steubenville, Ohio. She was born on January 9, 1947, in Steubenville, Ohio.

Linda was a 1965 Graduate of Steubenville High and a 1996 Graduate of The Hanover Public School District Practical Nursing Program in Hanover, Pennsylvania, and worked as a nurse in York County, Pennsylvania. She was a lifelong member of Eastern Star, Amaranth, and the Rainbow Girls.

Linda was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Richard Gooding; her adoptive parents, Hobert and Lessel Earnhart Shawhan; and her biological parents, Jean Purdon Cutrone and Gordon Bevis.

Surviving are two sons: Richard Randall Gooding (Robert Beers) of Wormleysburg, Pennsylvania and Craig Allen Gooding (Cortney Price) of Camden, South Carolina, and her sister-in-law, Nancy Gooding Martin of New Athens, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers or other gifts, please consider a donation to one of the following charities in her memory:

The Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption (https://www.davethomasfoundation.org/) or the Harrison County Dog Pound Volunteers (https://www.harrisoncountydogpoundvolunteers.org/ )

Per her request, there will be no services. The family is being assisted by Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio.

