Riesbeck’s buys out three IGA stores

By JD LONG

jim@harrisonnewsherald.com

HARRISON COUNTY – In an email sent out to local media outlets Wednesday morning, the news was surprising to most as it was announced that Riesbeck’s had bought out Baker’s IGA, which includes the Scio store.

In the press release titled: “All Things Must Pass” the Baker family wrote a heartfelt explanation as to how they came to their decision.

“This is the right time, the right decision for us. We have given our

lives to the grocery business and it has been good to us. I have

honored my father and grandfather’s legacy and I know they would

be proud. With that in mind we offer the following announcement.

“Baker’s Management, Inc. is announcing the sale of the Baker’s IGA

locations in Scio, Sugarcreek and Newcomerstown, Ohio. The three Baker’s stores will be purchased by Riesbeck’s Food Markets, during

a staggered transition period from June thru October of 2021.

“Terrie and I have contemplated this decision for three years. When do

we step back and take it easy, when do we “retire” from the grocery business? I’ve been in the business all my life, I went on the payroll at age 11 in 1964. Terrie joined the company shortly after we married in 1978. Between us that make(s) 100 years in the business!

“How do you decide when to end the run of a three generation 103 year

old family grocery business? It was a bittersweet decision. In 2018 we began to discuss just how to do it, what life would look

like after Bakers IGA. In 2019 we met with a few potential buyers.

Then 2020 and covid [sic], no one was buying or selling. So 2021 seems

like “the right year.”

“We want to travel, to spend more time in our Florida home. We want

to enjoy time with our four grandsons all between ages 8 and 10 in

San Antonio and Grand Rapids. In less than a decade they’ll be

finishing High School and moving on to the next step in their lives.”

Included in the Baker’s announcement were comments from the Riesbeck’s organization, as well.

“The Baker’s locations have been part of these local communities for many years and we are pleased to continue in their tradition of providing service and value to customers of these areas,” said

Riesbeck’s President Richard Riesbeck. “We look forward to

retaining the Baker’s employees and current major vendors, in

addition to bringing our own brand of homemade bakery and deli

products that we believe customers will enjoy.”

Baker’s IGA President Gary Baker stated, “we are pleased to

transition our stores over to another great regional grocer with the

same high standards of service, quality products and savings. We can

think of no better fit for these 3 Bakers locations than the

Reisbeck Family.”

Baker’s Vice President Terrie Baker indicated that it has been an

amazing 43 year journey in the food business for her. “Gary and I

want to thank all our wonderful customers who have supported us over

the years as well as the great employees who have worked so hard to

provide a great shopping experience”.

The Mount Vernon store will continue to operate under the Bakers IGA

banner.