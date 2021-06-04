Daniel P. ”Dano” Rensi, 53, of Cherry Valley, Ohio, died June 2, 2021. He was born August 26, 1967, son of the late Paul Rensi and Barbera Rensi Cerra of Bloomingdale, Ohio. He was also preceded in death by grandparents Daniel and Tracy Rensi and Art and Stella DaGrava. Dan graduated from Cadiz High School in 1985 where he played on the school’s baseball and golf teams.

He was a carpenter by trade and loved fishing, hunting, and trapping. Dan was a member of the Hopedale Sportsman’s Club.

Surviving besides his mother Barbara and her husband James Cerra is a sister Lisa Rensi Barker and her partner Diane Wells of Wintersville. There will be a graveside service in Greenwood Cemetery on June 14, 2021, at 11 am. Family and friends are invited to come and share in these services. Blackburn Funeral Home of Hopedale has been entrusted with the services. www.blackburnfuneralhomes.com. 740-937-2461.