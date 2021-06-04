Harrison County weekly construction update

Contact: District 11 public information office

330-308-7817, d11.pio@dot.ohio.gov

HARRISON COUNTY: Weekly Construction Update

WEEK OF JUNE 7, 2021

New Philadelphia, Ohio (June 3, 2021) – The following construction project is anticipated to affect highways next week in Harrison County. All outlined work is weather permitting.

The following construction project is ongoing in Harrison County…

State Route 9/ U.S. 250 resurfacing project in Cadiz: Project includes the resurfacing of five miles of SR 9/ U.S. Route 250 through Cadiz. This work will take place from Industrial Park Road to Toot Road . During this work traffic will be maintained via flaggers. The completion date is July 13, 2021. 

 

