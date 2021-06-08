Christopher Alan Hughes, age 73, died June 5, 2o21 in Mercy Medical Center in Canton, Ohio. He was born September 16, 1947 in Fairmont, W.Va., the son of Edward and Louise (Noble) Hughes.

He attended Fairmont State University graduating cum laude and earning a Master’s Degree at West Virginia University in music education.

He was a K-12 vocal music teacher for 32 years, having taught in Long Island, New York, and in Lakeland Schools and Westgate Elementary School of Harrison Hills school district. The years encompassed approximately 168 programs and concerts, 21 years of Solo & Ensemble Contest, and numerous extracurricular student musicals and variety shows. He always enjoyed introducing interesting listening experiences to his students to broaden their musical horizons.

Chris also used his talents for the glory of God as a church vocalist, pianist, organist, and choir director for several churches in West Virginia and Ohio. He last served as contemporary worship leader to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Newcomerstown, Ohio. He greatly enjoyed attending Dennison Presbyterian Church and Sunday school.

Chris enjoyed classical music, daily Bible reading with his wife, vacations at the ocean, weekend antiquing, time with the family dogs, and took fiendish delight in playing board games. He was a man of great courage and determination, surviving 17 years of dialysis, childhood polio and three different cancer diagnoses.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and beloved step-mother Freda Hamilton Hughes. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Jane Ann Hughes, daughter Betsie (Josh) Walker, daughter Katie (Nathan) Mitson, grandsons Seth Walker and Thatcher Mitson, and step-granddaughters Gloriana and Maela Mitson. Three step-sisters also survive: Linda (Ed) Stalnaker of Fairmont, W.Va., Charlotte (Wayne) Thomann of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, and Sandy (Danny) Phillips of Roxboro, North Carolina. Nieces Kelly (Ray) Thomas, Kim (Ed) Eastman and several beloved cousins also survive.

His family is so grateful to the dialysis staff of Davita Dialysis in St. Clairsville who took such good care of him. We joyfully release him into the waiting arms of his loving, heavenly Father.

Calling hours will be from noon to 2 p. m. with a memorial service/celebration of life, officiated by Rev. Carolyn Behrendt, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 12th at Dennison Presbyterian Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Dennison Presbyterian Church, at the corner of Grant and Third Street, Dennison, O., 44621.