Kelvin Keith Stull

Born: August 26, 1951

Died: June 7, 2021, in his home surrounded by family (Age 69)

Kelvin grew up in Scio with his parents Charles “Chuck” and Anna Mae (Dennis) Stull with two siblings: Kenny and Karmie. He graduated from Scio High School in 1970. He married Sharon Carothers (the mother of his two children) and was drafted into the U.S. Army, in 1970. After serving his country he worked for consol as a coal miner and the family business with his father. He later purchased Stull Trucking and Excavating after the death of his father in 1985. He ran the business until he could no longer just this past fall of 2020.

Kelvin loved fishing and hunting with his buddies at a young age that has led into his adult life where he enjoyed hunting trips with family and friends. One funny story when he was hunting, duty called so he dropped his drawers and laid his gun beside him. The biggest buck he was waiting for crossed over in front of him. He picked up his gun and took off running after the buck. Needless to say, he did not bring home the big buck that year, but he sure had a good story to tell. He loved hunting morel mushrooms. He enjoyed cooking the mushrooms for family and friends. He always planted a big garden just to give the food away to others. He loved karaoke and did it for many years until his stroke in 2015.

Kelvin always would help others in any way that he could in their time of need. Any one of us that knew him always knew that he would help out in any way that he could. Many times, he would put himself in a pinch just to help others. Kelvin never knew any strangers.

Kelvin is survived by his girlfriend Carol Hamilton. Two children: Brian (Suzanne) Stull and Wendy (Bob) Ledger, Ex-wife: Sharon Johnson. Grandchildren: Brandon (Jordan) & Brenton (Kali) Stull, Robbie & Kayln Ledger, Megan (Brian) Ledger. Great-grandchildren: Keygun, Sinora & Brooklyn Stull and Brantlee Coe. Sister Karmie (Terry) Pyles. Late brother Kenny (Marylou) Stull. Aunts and Uncles: Wayne (Judy) Stull, Roger (Joyce) Stull, Rose Mary Hall, Virginia Moyers, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins along the way.

Services will be held Friday, June 11, 2021, at 4 pm in Koch Funeral Home, Scio with Pastor Dixie Hendricks officiating and Scio American Legion Post 482 will be providing full military honors. Friends may call three hours prior to the service from 1-4 pm at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Wendy’s Walk, 88550 Maple Rd, Jewett, Ohio 43988.