Charles and Ruth Wenner Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the First Church of God, 227 West Warren, Cadiz with their son-in-law, Pastor Craig Haney officiating. Burial will follow at Cadiz Union Cemetery with full military honors for Mr. Wenner by the Cadiz American Legion. Arrangements by Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home.