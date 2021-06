Ruth Dickey Blackburn of Cadiz, Ohio, died Dec. 18, 2020, at the age of 100 years. Memorial services are being held Friday, June 25, 2021, at the Cadiz Presbyterian Church, Market St. Cadiz, Ohio 43910, at 11 am.

Family and friends are invited to join in this remembrance of Ruth. Blackburn Funeral Home of Hopedale, blackburnshomes.com 740-937-2461.